Michael Strahan Replacement Ryan Seacrest And Kelly Ripa Get Ready For Megyn Kelly Ratings Fight

It was always assumed that it would be Kelly against Kelly in the ratings war, now it has been revealed that Kelly Ripa has a very powerful ally in Ryan Seacrest to take on Megyn Kelly.

Advertisement

After one week as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Mr. Seacrest, who replaced Michael Strahan, has been grabbing headlines and attracting eyeballs to the ABC morning show.

At the moment, the coast is clear for the former All My Children actress and radio personality, but all of that will change in a few months when the ex-Fox News Channel ratings champion arrives on NBC.

Aware that they will be fighting for guests, the former American Idol host has cooked up a plan to beat Kelly and reign supreme in the 9 AM time slot.

Seacrest is the king of multitasking, he produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians and is the host of Top 40 and the KIIS-FM morning radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. He plans to lure his guests by offering a deal they can not refuse.

A source close to Seacrest explained to Radar how he will take on the former host of The Kelly File: “Celebrity guests are going to be offered the chance to do his radio show after they appear on LIVE!. That will make it almost impossible for Megyn to get the A-list bookings.”

The spy added: “Ryan has been hitting the phones to his friends to get them on LIVE! rather than TODAY with Megyn.”

The insider went on to explain: “ABC are going to WAR with NBC over guest bookings.One of the main reasons he got the job was because his connections can destroy Megyn. Really, Ryan getting the job had more to do with Megyn Kelly than Kelly Ripa!”

Advertisement

The tough journalist and political commentator, who took on Donald Trump, will begin her show in June with an interview of the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Mr. Seacrest.