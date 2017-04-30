Michael Strahan Replacement Is Coming – Kelly Ripa Teases Monday Announcement – Is it Tamron Hall?

Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, ditched her over a year ago and on Monday morning, she will finally make an announcement and reveal who has been picked to be his replacement.

Fans of the show have flocked to social media to ask, could it be Tamron Hall, Jerry O’Connoll, Fred Savage, her husband, Mark Consuelos, or even Regis Philbin?

On Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Ripa took to Twitter, and she posted a brief video where she is sporting a robe, a face full of makeup, and sipping coffee in a mug with the title of the morning show.

The former “All My Children” actress turns to the camera and says: “Tune in tomorrow, trust me. We’re going to need a bigger mug.”

The host of “Live! with Kelly” captioned the video: #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost.”

In the spring of 2016, Strahan abruptly left the morning talk show to join “Good Morning America” on a full-time basis.

A load of scandals and rumors started flying on the Internet. Strahan spoke to PEOPLE after the split and revealed that the relationship had deteriorated between himself and Ripa.

He said: “The most disappointing thing to me was that I was painted as the bad guy, because I value the way I carry myself. I don’t want people to see me as ‘Oh, he just ran out, just left them there.’ That’s just not true.”

Ripa had a long list of guest co-hosts – Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, the host of “The Watch What Happens Live,” Fred Savage, who recently starred in the show, “The Grinder,” singer Josh Groban – and some fans have taken to social media to say that they hope it is one of them.

Others have their fingers crossed that Miss Hall, who was more or less dumped from “TODAY,” will be picked to be Ripa’s new co-chair.

Advertisement

The media personality told her fans on Twitter that she will be back on television soon.