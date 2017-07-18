Michael Strahan Opens Up About Kelly Ripa And His Replacement On ‘Live’ Ryan Seacrest

Michael Strahan is making his thoughts about Ryan Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa known.

The “Good Morning America” co-host recently attended an event with his twin daughters – Sophia and Isabella – where he was asked about his replacement.

In the Spring of 2016, Strahan abruptly left “Live! with Kelly and Michael” which he co-hosted with Ripa for four years.

The move shocked the television landscape because the two stars had great chemistry and seemed very friendly with each other on screen.

The departure of the Super Bowl XLII winner left Ripa without a co-chair for over a year.

It also gave birth to endless rumors about the former colleagues.

It was claimed that Ripa was furious at Strahan and was hoping for him to fail on “GMA.”

However, Ripa kept her true feelings about the former athlete private and has rarely spoken about him in interviews.

Strahan, on the other hand, was a bit more vocal about the drama.

He said his friendship with Ripa had deteriorated and he was upset that she made him the “bad guy.”

He added: “The most disappointing thing to me was that I was painted as the bad guy because I value the way I carry myself. I do not want people to see me as ‘Oh, he just ran out, just left them there.’ That is just not true. At one point I think we were friends.I do not know what happened at the end. I learned a lot from her, though.”

Mr. Strahan went on to say: “I was not surprised by her reaction at all, but I cannot control somebody else’s actions. I was there four years, and it is about more than just being in front of the camera. Toward the end of it all, we did not communicate that much. I kinda looked at it like, ‘It was what it was.’ I come from a business where you have to collaborate. The show was going well? We are all winning. That is all that matters to me.”

Last week, the host of “The $100,000 Pyramid” told the media that he thinks the former “American Idol” host is a great man and is doing a good job on “Live!”

Strahan said: “He is doing great. He is doing great. I am happy for him and good luck to the show.”

Ripa, who has moved on from the Strahan fiasco, announced the arrival of Seacrest as the beginning of a new chapter and added: “Today, the next chapter of the Live story is about to be written.”

What are your thoughts on Seacrest as a co-host? Is he living up to your expectation on “Live”?