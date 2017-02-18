Michael Strahan On-Set Quarrel With Co-Star Robin Roberts

Michael Strahan is once again involved in a confrontation with a morning co-host.

Strahan’s Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts shot him a side-glare that can be translated as “if only looks could kill.”

A GMA representative however, brushed off the apparent tension between the two, saying:

“The only disagreement on set was over who’s going to win the Super Bowl.”

Another representative, this time for Strahan denied any problems between Strahan and Roberts

According to an eyewitness however, Roberts, who was “noticeably upset” with Strahan, stormed off the set during a break to confront one of the producers.

Strahan then followed Roberts, “and it seemed he was trying to explain himself.”

“The exchange went on, complete with finger-pointing, for close to four minutes before they went back to their chairs.”

Upon analyzing pictures of the blowup, body-language expert Dr. Lillian Glass claimed Roberts and Strahan “detest one another!”

“Obviously, there’s a lot of conflict and over-the-top rage,” Dr. Glass stated.

“She’s also showing a lot of tension in her upper brow, and one foot points forward in a fighting stance,” said Dr. Glass of Roberts’ body language.

“Michael has a wide stance, and his chin is also jutting forward. It’s also a fighting stance. These photos seem to show they’re furious at each other!” Dr. Glass claimed.

Even after they finally sat down, Roberts gave a “whale eye” to Strahan and turned her legs away from him.

“She’s disgusted with Michael,” Dr. Glass said. “This is a real conflict — and it is not settled!”

The fight was very similar to what happened between Strahan and Kelly Ripa before.

“Michael hogged the spotlight and acted as if the show was ‘Live with Michael and Kelly’ instead of the other way around,” shared an insider.

The feud exploded when Strahan secretly signed on to GMA last spring. “Kelly wasn’t informed until moments before the news broke in the press.”

Angry at Strahan’s “treachery and disloyalty,” Ripa boycotted the show for three days. When she did return, “her manner flip-flopped between phony-sappy and out-and-out rude,” the source claimed.