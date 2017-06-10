Michael Strahan Moves On From Kelly Ripa Drama As Alex Rodriguez Is Presented As His New Rival

Michael Strahan has moved on from the Kelly Ripa drama and is eager to expand his brand further.

Strahan is also talking about those pesky rumors claiming that he fears that his new colleague, Alex Rodriguez, is set to replace him on “Good Morning America.”

In a new interview, the legendary athlete spilled the beans on the second season of his ABC game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

The media personality, who is the host of the show made the surprising revelation – the entire season was filmed in two weeks because he is a very busy man.

In addition to being a regular contributor on “GMA,” he is a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, a designer, and a motivational speaker.

He is also the head of a multi-million dollar production company – SMAC Entertainment – and often donates his time to various charities.

The former football defensive end explained how tough it was to film so many episodes in such a brief period.

Strahan said: “The most [shows] we ever shot on one day was four, on a Saturday, because I did not work that day [on ‘GMA’]. On the other days, I would shoot ‘GMA,’ leave and go to the gym and shower and get set to start shooting ‘Pyramid.’ We would shoot two episodes, take a break and have lunch, and shoot another episode. It is important for us to keep the energy up for each show.”

Asked, what are the changes made in the new season?

He replied by: “I think the biggest adjustment — and it is not even really an adjustment — but I think the thing that’s probably noticeable in Season 2 is that it is a much funnier season. I think I’m more comfortable and the crew is more comfortable and … we just go in and have fun. The show is very energetic, and that is what I love about this season.”

Ripa’s ex-co-chair said he is happy to be collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg on the game show, “The Joker’s Wild,” that will air on August on TBS.

Strahan has been hit with a series of rumors involving the arrival of Rodriguez on the morning show.

The latest one claimed: “[Michael] didn’t even learn about Alex being hired until shortly before it was publicly announced.Michael thought that after all of the drama he went through with Kelly Ripa when he left Live, there would be no more surprises. But then this happens!”

Strahan responded by saying he is looking forward to working with Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Season 2 of “$100,000 Pyramid,” will premiere on Sunday at 10 p.m. on ABC