Michael Strahan Makes Awkward Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Joke: He Enjoyed Being On Top Of Quarterback

Michael Strahan made a rather awkward comment about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen that have people on social media scratching their heads and rolling on the floor with laughter.

Last week, the former defensive end appeared at WWD’s Men’s Wear Summit in Brooklyn, New York where he tackled various topics including fashion and sports.

The former New York Giants player was asked to comment on Brady’s stolen jersey.

For those not following the Brady debacle, (because they either hate football or dislike the New England Patriots ), after the quarterback won this year’s Super Bowl, his game-worn jersey — which could sell for half of a million dollars – was stolen from the locker rooms.

The search was on to find it, and within days it was discovered in Mexico.

The valuable jersey was snatched by Martin Mauricio Ortega, who was a director of one of its newspapers, Diario La Prensa. Ortega has been shamed by his country’s press for his actions and has been asked to resign.

Strahan, who won a Super Bowl ring in his final season in 2007 and was honored at the 2016 Super Bowl, said: “It’s amazing that Tom Brady’s jersey has been found in Mexico.”

He went on to say it is a common thing – he also had his things stolen when he used to play.

The conversation quickly turned to the days when Strahan used to be hitting, slamming, and sacking Brady.

The “Good Morning America” co-host said: “You’ve never lived unless you’ve hit Tom Brady. Not just Brady but any quarterback.”

He went to say that he understands how Brady’s wife feels being on top of him. He revealed: “Like, you hit a guy, hit a grown man, and you hear the life and the breath leave his body. There’s something very empowering about that. Then, you hit Brady, you sack him and you land on Brady. And you get up and you’re, like, ‘Boy, I see what Gisele is feeling. You know, I just laid down with Tom Brady. That was cool.’”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Strahan’s comments?