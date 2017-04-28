Michael Strahan Left Kelly Ripa One Year Ago – Was He Right To Leave ‘Live!’ For ‘Good Morning America’?

Michael Strahan told Kelly Ripa and “Live! With Kelly” goodbye, one year ago and moved to “Good Morning America.”

In mid-April 2016, Mr. Strahan shocked fans when he announced in a lengthy statement that he was leaving “LIVE!” to pursue other opportunities on ABC.

The television personality stuck around til Friday, May 13 and fans of the morning show remembered how bizarre and uncomfortable the interactions between Ripa and Strahan were.

Unhappy that her co-chair had abruptly decided to ditch her, the former “All My Children” actress took numerous digs at the former athlete.

Weeks after skipping “LIVE!,” the former football defensive end sat down with Chelsea Handler where he was raw and honest by saying that he did not miss Ripa.

He confessed: “I really haven’t missed it. But I loved it. Don’t get me wrong. I loved it. When you get a break, sometimes you kind of go, ‘Wow, I kind of needed it.’ I needed a break.”

A year has gone by, and Ripa is still searching for a replacement despite having dozens of popular guest-hosts try out for the gig.

When fans of “LIVE!” are asked the question, was it a good move for Strahan to leave? They are torn.

Many believe that the pair worked well together and appeared to compliment each other – they have different political views and sense of humor.

Some say he is better at “GMA” because he gets to be his own man on the new show.

One person shared: “Good for him I like him better on GMA.”

Another person, who watches the show, confessed: “He was absolutely right in doing what he did!! No one wants to dress up like a woman or be the buffoon every other day!!”

A viewer shared: “I miss them together.I don’t watch her show anymore. It has gotten really boring.”

Was it a good decision for Strahan to leave?