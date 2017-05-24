Michael Strahan Is Taking Over TV Landscape With Major Deals – No More Kelly Ripa And Robin Roberts Drama In His Life

Another touchdown for Michael Strahan who is working hard to take over the television landscape after his image took a hit because of rumors about alleged feuds between himself and Kelly Ripa and Robin Roberts.

Not too long ago it was reported that Ripa was laughing at Strahan after pictures of him having a passionate exchange with his “Good Morning America” co-host surfaced.

On Wednesday, a press release issued by ITV America confirmed that Strahan is the one laughing all the way to the bank.

The media personality and businessman has inked a new deal with ITV America to produce reality or unscripted shows.

The former American football defensive end will be working with longtime collaborator and business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, via their company, SMAC Entertainment, to produce the unscripted projects for the company.

There are no dates for the premiere of the series, and it is not known if the former New York Giants star will make appearances.

This is not the first time Strahan and Schwartz-Morini have provided content for ITV. SMAC Entertainment and ITV have previously worked together on the series, “Tackle My Ride.”

The two companies are currently developing other projects including “Spark the Future” with Wiz Khalifa, “Pros vs. Kids,” “Not for Primetime,” and “Guinness World Records.”

A jubilant Strahan issued a statement that read: “Constance and I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at ITV America and the group’s spirit of creative risk, support, and collaboration, which is key for us as producers and entrepreneurs.”

ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery showered Strahan with praises in his statement released to the media.

Montgomery said: “Michael is a total class act: kind, engaged and authentic, whether he’s speaking to an assistant or to a network president.”

He added: “His expertise and ability to navigate everything from sports and game shows to docs and competition, along with his and Constance’s keen instincts for what resonates with audiences, make SMAC an amazing partner for ITV America.”

Strahan has been making headlines in the past 12 months due to his abrupt exit from “Live!” to join another ABC morning television show, “GMA.”

Countless rumors and allegations hit the Web after his departure – they have all been debunked by ABC.

With all of the drama behind him, Strahan is hoping to cash big with the ABC game show, “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “GMA,” the reboot of the 1970s show “The Joker’s Wild” with Snoop Dogg, and various other projects.