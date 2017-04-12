FREE NEWSLETTER
Michael Strahan Is A Ratings Champion For ‘Good Morning America’ – Can Megyn Kelly Take Him On?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/12/2017
Credit: International Business Times

Michael Strahan is a ratings champion who will have to take on Megyn Kelly in the fall.

Mr. Strahan is ideal for ABC’s top-rated morning television show, “Good Morning America,” according to the network’s top executives, so do not believe the load of rumors swirling around the Internet.

In 2016, Strahan shocked the television world when he left “Live! with Kelly and Michael” and joined “GMA.”

Kelly Ripa is still searching for a replacement. Since then, there have been allegations of fighting and jealousy between the co-anchors.

Moreover, those surprising photos of Strahan and Robin Roberts gave birth to now-debunked headlines like “Fight On The Set” and “Drama Sells For GMA.”

The two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner has a great personality and is funny, according to the network, which is why he gets along with Lara Spencer and Roberts.

ABC said in a statement: “That’s just bullsh-t. They get along great. She loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show. Michael is lovely with the staff.”

The Alphabet Network confirmed that the media personality and former American football defensive end is a ratings champion.

The statement praising the former New York Giants star’s performance on the morning gabfest went on to say: “We’ve tripled our lead over the Today show [in total viewers]. The show has never been better.”

Many are wondering, will Megyn Kelly who will join NBC in the fall be able to bring her golden touch with her?

Kelly, who is famous for tough interviews with Democrats, (she grilled Donna Brazile, who was the interim chairperson of the Democratic National Committee who gave Hillary Clinton debate questions in advance of a debate), and Republicans, (she took on Donald Trump during a GOP debate and drove Newt Gingrich nuts with some of her questions), has what it takes to bring eyeballs that can help NBC’s morning lineup.

Starting in September, it will be interesting to see which network will win the ratings war.

