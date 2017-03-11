Michael Strahan Is 2017’s Father Of The Year Amid Robin Roberts And Kelly Ripa Rumors

Michael Strahan, who is feuding with Robin Roberts and being laughed at by Kelly Ripa, has finally received some good news – he will be named the 2017 “Father of the Year” by The National Father’s Day Council.

Mr. Strahan will be honored in June at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, and it would be surprising to many if his “Good Morning America” co-host Roberts attends the event.

Organizers of the 76th Annual Father of the Year Awards have selected Mr. Strahan for the extraordinary work he has been doing with charities.

The former football star has donated time, money, and his image to fight for several causes dear to his heart.

Some of them include – sick children, homelessness, and veterans.

For numerous years, he has appeared in television ads for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, United Service Organization and HELP USA.

Mr. Strahan, a regular contributor on “GMA” and a Super Bowl winner, is also a proud father of four who will go the extra mile for his brood.

The successful television personality and ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, have a daughter named Tanita, 24, who is studying art in California and a son, 21-year-old Michael Jr., a future psychologist.

Strahan shares twins – Sophie and Isabella, 12 – with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli.

In a recent interview, he revealed that after splitting with Tanita and Michael Jr.’s mother she decided to stay in Germany and he flew back and forth from Europe and the U.S. to be with them.

The 44-year-old former co-host of “LIVE!” shared: “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

He added: “It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we split, now I’m gonna write a check and send it to your mom every month, and Daddy will see you down the road. I’m not operating like that. Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself.”

