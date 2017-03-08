FREE NEWSLETTER
Michael Strahan In Danger Of Being Replaced After Big Fight With Robin Roberts

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/08/2017
Robin Roberts Michael Strahan GMA Fight AftermathCredit: Getty

As Whoopi Goldberg would say, “you in danger boy.” After Michael Strahan stumbled and made an embarrassing mistake, Robin Roberts is hoping ABC will finally replace him with a co-host who is friendlier and more competent.

Did you watch the Oscars’ red carpet on ABC?

Strahan, who hosted the live show with Roberts, is certainly hoping that you were too busy to tune in.

The former athlete made a surprising gaffe by confusing Matt Damon with Ben Affleck.

While Damon and Affleck are close friends and have worked on numerous projects together, the two men look nothing alike.

Maybe it was the California heat or the stress of being live for the biggest event of the year, but after Strahan was done interviewing Damon about the role he would play at the ceremony with good friend, Jimmy Kimmel, Strahan turned to the camera and said: “I think we’re all interested in watching, can’t wait to see it, Ben. Thank you for stopping by!”

The confusion went viral, and many took to social media to mock the former “LIVE!” co-anchor and ask how he could have possibly mixed up the two stars?

Many were also quick to point out that Roberts and Strahan had no chemistry while hosting the show and did not interact much.

Roberts is hoping that the network will finally understand that Strahan is not ready for primetime.

The fiasco on the red carpet came days after the blow-up between Roberts and Strahan.

A spy had the following to say about the January 26 brawl between the pair on: “It happened at 8 a.m. right before they cut to a break. Things eventually calmed down, but they didn’t cool off, Michael ended up filming the rest of his spots on a different floor. Things seemed really intense between them.”

The person added: “They’re furious at each other! She’s disgusted with Michael. This is a real conflict — and it is not settled!”

A source said it is no longer “Good Morning America” but Bad Morning America for Roberts since the epic fight.

8 Comments

Pq
03/08/2017 at 8:11 pm
Reply

Do you always have to agree what a boring show, Miss Roberts is spoil that’s what makes a good show Agree or dont Agree, I think Miss Robert is a moody person


Maria Helena dePedraza
03/08/2017 at 7:44 pm
Reply

I have been a fan of GMA since it’s inception. However, lately I have noticed an uncomfortableness with everyone on the show. Although I think Michael is pleasant enough, I think he is ill-equipped to match the intellectual virtuosity that George and Robin seem to posses. Sometimes I mute the sound because his comments are inane. Let him stick to sports which he is good at.


Caryl
03/08/2017 at 6:32 pm
Reply

I’d love to see him learn how a mistake like that makes “getting fired” completely inappropriate. Ever since Kelly Ripa lent her complete support to having a sports commentator join her as a cohost, and then arrogantly quit the show, for GMA, without confiding in the one person on earth who would keep your secrets to her grave, he deserves a big kick in the nudge of reality about respect in the workplace. Robin Roberts is a respected news woman who has worked her life off getting to the seat she has now. For network executives to have jumped all over grabbing the current “it man” hosting duties, they should be given a kick too, having not spent clearly, any or much, time reviewing the number of grievous “Live with Kelly and So and So,” errors. And let it not be remiss to say there were plenty of rumors he didn’t get along with Kelly once he had that job BC OF HER SUPPORT. Fire his a**.


JZag
03/08/2017 at 6:12 pm
Reply

Michael Strahan and George are the best part of GMA. Anybody can make a mistake. No Michael, no GMA. I’ve been switching to CBS sometimes because they are not so silly.


Allison
03/08/2017 at 6:06 pm
Reply

This is the first I’m hearing of this- I’m shocked! People make mistakes! Michael is awesome.Kelly’s show hasn’t been the same- I really hope he doesn’t leave GMA- I look forward to see him!


Pamela Benjamin
03/08/2017 at 1:51 pm
Reply

I AM a big fan of Michael. Would not watch Kelly show after he left. Continue to prefer GMA and boycott Today. If Michael leaves GMA, I may go somewhere else. Perhaps Michael is too masculine for Robin, who is a Lesbian. George is great but with no Michael on GMA, I leave.


Sue W
03/08/2017 at 8:19 am
Reply

I feel bad for Michael, he was great with Kelly, and as far as I’m concerned he’s the best thing that happened to her show. Also I’ve never taken a shine to Robin, there’s just something about her that gives off a phony vibe.


    Jayke
    03/08/2017 at 11:51 am
    Reply

    I agree… I just can’t follow her she seems to uptight to me and stiff….I thought I would not like Mike, but he’s growing on me, plus he is more lively and energetic…maybe she’s mad that he is.

