Michael Strahan In Danger Of Being Replaced After Big Fight With Robin Roberts

As Whoopi Goldberg would say, “you in danger boy.” After Michael Strahan stumbled and made an embarrassing mistake, Robin Roberts is hoping ABC will finally replace him with a co-host who is friendlier and more competent.

Did you watch the Oscars’ red carpet on ABC?

Strahan, who hosted the live show with Roberts, is certainly hoping that you were too busy to tune in.

The former athlete made a surprising gaffe by confusing Matt Damon with Ben Affleck.

While Damon and Affleck are close friends and have worked on numerous projects together, the two men look nothing alike.

Maybe it was the California heat or the stress of being live for the biggest event of the year, but after Strahan was done interviewing Damon about the role he would play at the ceremony with good friend, Jimmy Kimmel, Strahan turned to the camera and said: “I think we’re all interested in watching, can’t wait to see it, Ben. Thank you for stopping by!”

The confusion went viral, and many took to social media to mock the former “LIVE!” co-anchor and ask how he could have possibly mixed up the two stars?

Many were also quick to point out that Roberts and Strahan had no chemistry while hosting the show and did not interact much.

Roberts is hoping that the network will finally understand that Strahan is not ready for primetime.

The fiasco on the red carpet came days after the blow-up between Roberts and Strahan.

A spy had the following to say about the January 26 brawl between the pair on: “It happened at 8 a.m. right before they cut to a break. Things eventually calmed down, but they didn’t cool off, Michael ended up filming the rest of his spots on a different floor. Things seemed really intense between them.”

The person added: “They’re furious at each other! She’s disgusted with Michael. This is a real conflict — and it is not settled!”

A source said it is no longer “Good Morning America” but Bad Morning America for Roberts since the epic fight.