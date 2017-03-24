FREE NEWSLETTER
Michael Strahan Has Become A PR Nightmare For ABC After Robin Roberts Fight Photo Leaked: Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/24/2017
6
9.7K Views
3


Michael Strahan Good Morning AmericaCredit: People

Michael Strahan has an uncertain future on “Good Morning America” if the latest reports are accurate.

Since Mr. Strahan joined “GMA,” it is impossible to miss the hundreds of comments on social media from viewers who say that he is not a match for the morning program.

According to some fans of “GMA,” Strahan appears lost while Robin Roberts seems skillful and more knowledgeable on the topics.

The former athlete was not only being judged on his performance on the show; he was already under a bad light after he inexplicably left Kelly Ripa hanging on “LIVE!”

The manner he dropped Ripa, and some of the comments he made about their friendship in the media left a bad taste in television lovers’ mouths.

However, Mr. Strahan appears to be a loveable guy, always in hight spirits and often donating his time, money, and energy to various charities near and dear to his heart.

America is apparently the country of second chances, which is why many were willing to forgive him and embrace his good nature and bubbly personality on “GMA.”

However, all of that went through the door the day the photos emerged showing what appeared to be a heated exchange between Strahan and Roberts.

ABC issued a statement saying the stars had an argument on the Super Bowl, but many sources alleged that it was more and the pair fought before.

Moreover, many “GMA” watchers were quick to point to the lack of chemistry between the TV personalities.

This week, a source spoke to OK!, and said that Mr. Strahan had become a PR nightmare for ABC.

The network has no idea what to do with him because while they are aware of the fact that he is uncomfortable on “GMA,” he has a solid contract and they cannot let him go.

They believe he is better suited on “LIVE” – fans do agree that he completed Ripa and added extra joy and entertainment value to the gabfest – but they can not ask him to go back.

Update: A spokesperson from ABC News has reached out to Celebrity Insider with the following statement: “Totally false. The only disagreement on set was over who’s going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.”

Post Views: 9,720


6 Comments

Dd
03/24/2017 at 7:03 am
Reply

I quit watching GMA because of Strahan. He’s a pompous ass……


Patty Petersen
03/24/2017 at 6:26 am
Reply

I agree that the GMA chemistry is upsetting with Michael trying to suck all the oxygen out of the air. I love Lara Spencer and would rather see her doing “soft” interviews than Michael. I would rather hear more from Amy, Ginger, George and Robin. Let them do the jobs they TRAINED for…..not some WANNABE that is getting big bucks because he was popular on Kelly Ripa’s show. And GMA thought that would automatically help their ratings, which is really all your execs were thinking of. Get REAL again, GMA, get real.


Alicia Velez
03/24/2017 at 6:08 am
Reply

It really sad when people are doing well and we can’t be happy for them, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are doing well together and Kelly will find another Co-host and understand that everyone needs to do what is right for them and wish them well, so let’s move on


Richard Rogowski
03/24/2017 at 5:40 am
Reply

Mike you make every good hearted person feeling better about life. You played hard on the field and led by example. I believe Robin is scared that more people will swing your way on the show, that is just crazy because its a news show not a contest. Grow up Robin.


Michael Pottorff
03/24/2017 at 5:25 am
Reply

Michael Strahan is a total waste of space where ever he goes. Get rid of him.


Ebro
03/24/2017 at 4:22 am
Reply

I think working on those type of morning shows. It would be impossible to not have a problem steppilng on each other’s toes. You have a room ful of sensitive b**ches trying to outshine each other. While being entertaining.. I just hope micheal doesnt strain his vagina in the future. If he goes toe to toe with Robin in her element. He will lose. She has the bigger penis out of the two. Good luck Miley . If you keep going up against the morning women on the shows you will go down. Good luck brother.


