Michael Strahan Has Become A PR Nightmare For ABC After Robin Roberts Fight Photo Leaked: Report

Michael Strahan has an uncertain future on “Good Morning America” if the latest reports are accurate.

Since Mr. Strahan joined “GMA,” it is impossible to miss the hundreds of comments on social media from viewers who say that he is not a match for the morning program.

According to some fans of “GMA,” Strahan appears lost while Robin Roberts seems skillful and more knowledgeable on the topics.

The former athlete was not only being judged on his performance on the show; he was already under a bad light after he inexplicably left Kelly Ripa hanging on “LIVE!”

The manner he dropped Ripa, and some of the comments he made about their friendship in the media left a bad taste in television lovers’ mouths.

However, Mr. Strahan appears to be a loveable guy, always in hight spirits and often donating his time, money, and energy to various charities near and dear to his heart.

America is apparently the country of second chances, which is why many were willing to forgive him and embrace his good nature and bubbly personality on “GMA.”

However, all of that went through the door the day the photos emerged showing what appeared to be a heated exchange between Strahan and Roberts.

ABC issued a statement saying the stars had an argument on the Super Bowl, but many sources alleged that it was more and the pair fought before.

Moreover, many “GMA” watchers were quick to point to the lack of chemistry between the TV personalities.

This week, a source spoke to OK!, and said that Mr. Strahan had become a PR nightmare for ABC.

The network has no idea what to do with him because while they are aware of the fact that he is uncomfortable on “GMA,” he has a solid contract and they cannot let him go.

They believe he is better suited on “LIVE” – fans do agree that he completed Ripa and added extra joy and entertainment value to the gabfest – but they can not ask him to go back.