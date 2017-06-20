Michael Strahan Gives Advice To New Parents – George And Amal Clooney And Beyonce & Jay Z

Michael Strahan is a pro when it comes to raising twins which is why he is offering a few pieces of advice to new parents – George and Amal Clooney.

Last week, the former American football defensive end was honored with the Father of the Year award from The National Father’s Day Committee in New York.

The media mogul is the proud father of four beautiful children including 12-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, Michael Jr., 22, and Tanita, 25.

Before the ceremony, the host of the ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid” spoke to a well-known publication where he shared a few tips with two celebrity couples – Beyoncé and Jay Z and George and Amal Clooney who are now parents of twins.

The media personality laughed and said everyone is having twins these days and went on to state the obvious – it is a lot of work despite having extra help.

The host of “Good Morning America” was asked to give one worthy piece of advice to the new parents and he stated: “I love being a father. It is absolutely the most joy you are going to have in your life.It is also the most stress you are going to have.”

Mr. Strahan went on to reveal the beauty of having twins by saying: “I know it is hard at first, but at a certain point they will take care of themselves. They will be each other’s best friend, and you will think to yourself, ‘Where did the time go?’ I am blown away by how fast it goes.”

Strahan also said that his family gives him strength and keeps him going.

The former athlete confessed: “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it is all about family, now more than anything.”

The actor and the international human rights lawyer welcomed a boy, Alexander, and a girl named Ella.

And a source has revealed that Mr. Clooney is in love with the babies and is hoping to have many more children.

The spy said: “[George Clooney] loves the twins and is having a blast with them, but when it comes to having more children, it is going to end at two. The urge, if there was even one to have more, is not a thing as their hands are full. George and Amal [Clooney] are perfectly happy with the two little ones they have, and three will not be a charm.”

The person added: “He is so excited about [Father’s Day].He is an amazing dad — it is like he was born to be one. George and Amal are even closer now that they have the twins, and he is filled with wonder at what an awesome mother she is, so loving, patient and kind.”

As for Jay and Bey, they have reportedly welcomed a boy and a girl who are still in the hospital because they were born prematurely.