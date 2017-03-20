Michael Strahan Could Be Replaced By Regis Philbin On ‘Live’ With Kelly Ripa

It has been over a year since Michael Strahan bailed on Kelly Ripa and since then, 66 guest co-hosts have tried their hands at “LIVE” – but who is counting?

It appears for some unknown reason, Ripa simply can not find the perfect co-chair, which is why fans of the morning show have a wild suggestion – ask Regis Philbin to replace Michael Strahan.

Mrs. Ripa has made it abundantly clear that she is having a tough time finding someone to fit Strahan’s shoes.

She was really hoping and praying that her good friends – Andy Cohen or Anderson Cooper – would join her on the morning show – but both men had prior obligations with other networks.

Despite having chemistry with good buddy Jerry O’Connell, who has appeared on the show 18 times in the past ten months, it seems that Ripa is unconvinced he has what it takes to bring in ratings.

Additionally, rumors have been swirling claiming that O’Connell is allegedly hoping to have his own show.

It appears that even Ripa’s former “All My Children” co-star and real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, is missing a certain je ne sais quoi to be the ideal man to land the hosting gig.

Fans of “LIVE,” who are fed up with the delays and the revolving door of guest hosts, want Ripa to settle down with an 85-year-old who is eager to get back on TV.

Last month, the television icon sat down with Larry King, and he said the relationship with Ripa went out the door when he left “LIVE,” but also admitted that he would gladly return to TV.

Asked by the veteran journalist if he would consider returning if the situation was right, he replied by: “I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day? I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

Philbin and Ripa reunited on the show for the 2015 Halloween special, and it was magic.