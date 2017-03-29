Michael Strahan Angers ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Hosts – Lara Spencer And George Stephanopoulos

Michael Strahan is allegedly frustrating his “Good Morning America” co-anchors, according to new reports.

According to Page Six, things are not peachy between Strahan and his co-hosts – Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos – are not very happy with his current post.

A source told the New York-based publication that the retired NFL star is treated like a king by ABC bosses.

He is not only the face of “GMA,” (he apparently gets to interview the biggest celebrities promoting their craft ), he can pursue great opportunities on the side.

It is being claimed that because he negotiated a significant contract with the network after leaving “Live! with Kelly and Michael,” which he co-hosted Kelly Ripa, he can make money elsewhere.

Thanks to his special deal, he can still be a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and host ABC’s “$100,000 Pyramid.”

The source with ties to the Alphabet Network had the following to say: “They roll out the carpet for him while seasoned talent is treated like dirt. He’s been given a lot of opportunity, flexibility, when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment.”

According to the same tipster, Spencer, who has been with “GMA” for many years, feels like the network is ignoring her.

The person claimed: “Lara Spencer feels like her role has been minimized with Strahan. There’s not a lot of love between the two. They know how to put it on for the cameras, but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show], and she’s not happy. She’s the pop person.”

Stephanopoulos is said to be fed up with the light news on “GMA” and phones in half of the time.

A statement issued by ABC said the co-hosts get along very well despite the rumors and the pictures of Robin Roberts and Strahan having an argument over the Super Bowl.

The statement read: “They get along great. She loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show. Michael is lovely with the staff . . . And as for Lara, she has far more airtime in the 8 a.m. hour and is loving the studio audience.”

Strahan is creating a lot of buzz for the program although all the attention is not positive.