Michael Strahan And Robin Roberts To Host Oscar Red Carpet Show

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan will be in front of millions of people hosting a 2017 Oscar special – this might get awkward really fast.

It has been confirmed that Roberts, Strahan, and Lara Spencer will be all together for “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From The Red Carpet.”

Roberts and Strahan, who made headlines this week after images emerged online of them having a heated argument, will be on live television Sunday afternoon for an hour and a half.

After the mini-feud that was caught on camera between Roberts and Strahan, many are wondering, what can possibly go wrong?

Along with Spencer, the “Good Morning America” anchors will greet Hollywood’s big names as they walk the red carpet to the greatest event of the year – the 89th Academy Awards.

The former NFL star and his two leading ladies will interview stars like Isabelle Huppert, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, and Meryl Streep as they make their way to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

While Roberts and Spencer are veterans at this gig, Strahan is relatively new to all of this.

In a recent interview, the American football legend said there is a lot of stress associated with covering the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

The current host of “Fox NFL Sunday” revealed that he feels more pressure to deliver on the red carpet than he did while playing in the Super Bowl.

The “Good Morning America” co-host shared: “I think there’s more stress doing the red carpet at the Oscars than it is for us to commentate on the game.”

He added: “We legitimately go in and commentate as team, so it’s not like one person is going out there to carry anything by themselves.”

Roberts, Strahan, and Spencer’s Oscar special will air between 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST and 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.