Michael Strahan And Robin Roberts Hate Each Other, Says Insider

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts hate each other, and this is not the first or the last time they have fought.

The word diva in the entertainment industry is often associated with a woman, but according to some insiders, Mr. Strahan is a real diva who feuds will all of his co- stars.

One person added: “If you don’t believe me, just ask Kelly Ripa.”

A few weeks ago, pictures surfaced that showed Strahan and Roberts fighting on the set of “Good Morning America.”

In some of the photos, Mrs. Roberts appeared agitated as she pointed her finger at Strahan who looked frustrated and annoyed.

In other pictures, the co-hosts are sitting behind the large “GMA” desk, and Roberts is giving Strahan the stink eye.

ABC executives tried to kill the story by saying that the photos were taken in late January and the duo was just arguing over who will win the Super Bowl.

However, a spy came out to say that that the pair hate each other.

The individual explained: “Roberts and Strahan detest one another! Obviously, there’s a lot of conflicts and over-the-top rage.”

The insider added that about a year ago when Strahan joined “GMA,” he was a team player who wanted the show to succeed, now he is only looking out for himself.

The pro-Robin Robert spy confessed: “There are some very big egos on “GMA,” and no one can get them under control. [Strahan] was very much a team player, but now he thinks he’s the star of the show.”

According to sources, there is no love between the TV personalities. The source shared: “She’s disgusted with Michael. This is a real conflict — and it is not settled!”

The insider, who is blaming Strahan for the fights that have been taking place on the set, added: “Michael has created havoc in the talk show world!”

Why can’t we all get along?