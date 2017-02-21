Michael Strahan And Robin Roberts Fought Over Something Totally Mundane

Believe it or not, Michael Strahan and his “Good Morning America” co-host, Robin Roberts, sparred because of the Super Bowl, according to a new source. Over the weekend, a handful of pictures showing what seemed like a fiery argument between Strahan and Roberts surfaced online. Some of the photos, which were taken on the set of “Good Morning America,” showed Roberts looking angry and Strahan who was visibly frustrated standing face to face. Other pictures showed the pair sitting behind the iconic “GMA” desk, and Roberts is ignoring the former athlete.

Things got so heated that Tom Rinaldi, the ESPN reporter, decided to play referee between the co-hosts. No one knew why the pair was arguing, but sources did say that a fed-up Robert did contact ABC executives and threatened to walk away from the morning show.

Rumors also claimed that the former NFL player ran to his old colleague Kelly Ripa and begged her to let him return after he feuded with his “Good Morning America” co-host. Today, a source close to the former American football defensive end claimed a conversation about Super Bowl LI sparked the off-air drama.

Yes, you have read correctly, like many Americans, the media personalities were going at it over the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The source explained: “The exchange went on, complete with finger-pointing, for close to four minutes before they went back to their chairs.” A rep for “GMA” added: “The only disagreement on set was over who’s going to win the Super Bowl.”

It has been confirmed the fight happened on the set of the ABC morning show on January 26 and Super Bowl 51 took place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. It is not clear if the pair was bickering over the teams or the fact that Strahan, who spent his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants, was scheduled to make an appearance during the big game.