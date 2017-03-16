Michael Strahan And Robin Roberts Feud Turns To Social Media Snub

As he celebrates being 2017 Father Of The Year, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are snubbing each other on social media.

In late January, Strahan and Roberts had an epic on-set blow-up, which led to the former athlete walking off and apparently begging Kelly Ripa to take him on “LIVE!.”

The network claimed the “Good Morning America” anchors were having an argument over the Super Bowl.

However, close sources to ABC said the pair has fought in the past, and they dislike each other because Strahan is always trying to steal the limelight from the longtime “GMA” host.

It is not known why, but the alphabet network once more paired Strahan and Roberts to host the Oscars’ red carpet.

The television personalities had no chemistry at the event and rarely spoke to each other.

The snubbing moved to social media. In the past weeks, the Super Bowl winner gave two shout outs to Roberts, and she declined to response.

He wrote: “Oscar’s red carpet ready with my beautiful lady @RobinRoberts !! We are live on ABC coming up! #Oscars.”

A few days later, he shared: “RT @RobinRoberts: And @michaelstrahan does make me laugh…he brightens my morning every day! #GoodTimes 😍.”

As he feuds with Roberts, Strahan has something positive to look forward to – he will be honored at the 76th Annual Father of the Year Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on June 1.

Strahan, who is a father to Michael Jr. and Tanita and twins Sophia and Isabella, had the following to say about his blended family: “I was constantly on planes and phones. And it’s very hard – of course, it’s hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for.”

He added: “I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids. But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.”

Do you watch “GMA”? What are your thoughts on Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts?