Michael Strahan And Robin Roberts Did NOT Fight On GMA, Claims New Source

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are apparently NOT feuding on the set of Good Morning America. According to staff sources, that rumor is “completely wrong!”

Advertisement

Reports have claimed recently that the pictures circulating on the internet are proof of an “epic on-set confrontation” between the co-hosts and even one of the producers.

“The exchange went on, complete with finger-pointing, for close to four minutes before they went back to their chairs,” explained a source.

The issue is apparently the fact that Roberts feels Strahan has been stealing her spotlight since joining the show last year.

After the spat blew up, the former NFL star had to be “escorted to another area of the set” and Roberts complained to an executive.

As it turns out, the mystery man speaking to Strahan and Roberts in the photos is not a producer of the show. He is in fact, ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi and they were not arguing, but simply chatting.

“The only disagreement on set was over who was going to win the Super Bowl. Everyone at ‘GMA,’ is thrilled to have Michael on the show full-time. He’s a fantastic addition to the team,” said a new insider who denied any conflict on set ever happened.

“These photos are the same images shopped around to various news outlets, which everyone else declined to publish because the story is bogus and show nothing of the sort,” the source added.

“This is fake news being sold by someone who has no way of knowing what was being said because they weren’t even in the studio,” explained the source, slamming the other ‘insider’ who claimed the co-hosts had an on-set spat.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Roberts even tweeted a photo of her and Strahan laughing together, captioning it: “@michaelstrahan does make me laugh… he brightens my morning every day! #GoodTimes.”