Michael Strahan And Kelly Ripa WILL Not Reunite, Making Peace With Robin Roberts Is Only Option

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa are not friends, so it is nothing more than a pipe dream to think that these two will be reuniting.

In a recent interview, Ripa explained that she is still searching for a co-host and ABC executives revealed that they are looking for fresh blood.

In May of 2016, Strahan shocked his fans by abruptly leaving “Live With Kelly.” What followed was a messy affair where pro-Ripa sources were bad-mouthing the former NFL player for being a fake and phony person who betrayed her trust.

Strahan did not need insiders to do his dirty job for him, he appeared on live television, and more or less said he exited the show because he could no longer bear Ripa.

Strahan wasted little time and took on a full-time position on “Good Morning America. ”

Fast forward to the month of February 2017. Pictures surfaced showing that Strahan is at odds with yet another of his early morning co-hosts.

In the photos, Robin Roberts and Mr. Strahan appeared to be having what looked to be a heated argument.

Hours later, rumors started flying around claiming that the ABC personality went begging Ripa to take him back on “LIVE!”

Mr. Strahan should be begging the longtime “Good Morning America” co-host to stick with him because ABC and Ripa have moved on.

During an appearance on “The Late Show,” Ripa told Stephen Colbert that she is hoping to find the perfect partner soon and there was no mention of Strahan.

President of the Disney/ABC Television Group, Ben Sherwood, added: “I was on the set of Live recently. The show is in great shape, Kelly is in a great place, the hunt for a new co-host is underway, the excitement is building, and I believe the future of that show is bright.”

Ripa will announce the new co-host in May because it is “what worked the last time she was searching for a co-host.”

Rumors claimed that Jerry O’Connell is very interested in filling the seat so is Neil Patrick Harris.