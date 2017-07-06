Michael Strahan And His Children Share Cute Family Vacation Photos

Away from the drama, Michael Strahan is currently enjoying a family vacation in Cape Town.

Mr. Strahan has been having a blast with his adult children – Tanita and Michael Jr. – and twin daughters, Sophie and Isabella.

The “Good Morning America” co-host has been keeping his fans updated with tons of pictures that revealed that he is having a very good time.

The Strahans are staying in Cape Town and thus far have made some wild friends in the coastal city.

According to his tweets, he has been hanging around with adorable monkeys who are not camera shy and penguins who are teaching him how to dance.

The former New York Giants star has also been mingling with the locals who are charming and welcoming to his clan.

The Super Bowl winner posted a photo to show that his children are very competitive even at monopoly.

Making new friends in new places! pic.twitter.com/bO5zvcfWpq — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 3, 2017

Strahan has had a few hectic months filled with Kelly Ripa and Robin Roberts rumors all while expanding his empire.

The media personality was also honored with the Father of the Year award in New York in June.

The recognition was not that surprising because the former “Live! with Kelly and Michael” is all in for his children.

From our family to yours, wishing you a very Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/qBvKoUzD1i — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 4, 2017

Strahan recently beamed about them by saying: “My kids give me strength.I love being with the kids. To me, it is all about family, now more than anything. I think a lot of times when you split; people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids. But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.I was constantly on planes and phones. And it is very hard – of course, it is hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for.”

Nothing like a competitive game when on vacation! Family that plays Monopoly together (argues) but stays together. Lol pic.twitter.com/K1U8ye0HFN — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 2, 2017

He went on to explain how he maintained strong relationships with his kids after splitting from their mothers.

He shared: “It was not like, ‘Okay, we split, now I am gonna write a check and send it to your mom every month, and Daddy will see you down the road.’ I am not operating like that. Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I have ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself.”

He concluded by: “When you are a single father with 4-month-old kids, and you gotta be with them all the time, it taught me that there’s nothing to be afraid of. I can do it. I look back on that as one of the most fulfilling times of my life. And I look at my kids now, and it makes me happy because I know it paid off in my relationship with them.”

I said hello to the ocean today. It waved back. pic.twitter.com/u6SkxKIwix — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 5, 2017

When Strahan returns to New York, he will be fighting not get embroiled in the ongoing Eli Manning memorabilia lawsuit.