Michael Strahan ABC Bosses Feud? Houston Hometown Hero Won’t Cut Vacation Short For ‘GMA’ Hurricane Harvey Coverage

Michael Strahan is currently on vacation with his family, and according to insiders, he has been asked to cut it short and return to Good Morning America to cover the hurricane.

The former American football defensive end is a Texas native, and the heads at ABC want him to be front and center of the coverage of Hurricane Harvey that has devastated Houston.

The natural disaster has taken more than 30 lives, left thousands homeless and billions in damage.

A source close to the network claimed Strahan has declined to get back to work early and his bosses are angry.

The person, who spoke to Page Six, explained: “ABC News asked Strahan to come home from his vacation. He is from Houston. But he refused and is still floating around on a yacht in Greece somewhere. ABC is really upset with him.”

Some of his colleagues are annoyed by the fact that he does not want to be a team player.

Others are surprised because, despite the fact that he is from the Lone Star State, he does not want to make that little sacrifice.

However, Michael Corn, senior executive producer of GMA, came out and gave more details on how the situation is being handled.

He said: “I spoke with [Strahan] every day. Michael was very clear he wanted to be part of the coverage, and we decided the best plan was for him to lead the charge covering the recovery.”

Strahan’s rep was quick to issue a statement saying that all is perfect between the network and the co-anchor.

The spokesperson also gave an update on the star’s family residing in Texas.

The brief statement read: “They did not ask him to come back. He has been in direct contact with his family — and thankfully they are doing fine. He is headed [to Houston] next week and will help in any way that he can.”

Strahan did take to Instagram and shared a message of love and hope with his fellow Texans.

He wrote: “To my hometown of Houston and everyone there…I Love You and am praying for your safety. H-TOWN LOVE! ”

One person explained that the people are strong and are rebuilding.

The fan stated: “You should see how remarkable the city is coming together….folks are bringing their boats, canoes, whatever can float and help people.”

Others blasted him for not donating or making his donation public.

A critical commenter wrote: “We could use all of the donations here in Texas, a donation to the Red Cross, please.”

Another stated: “SEND A MILLION DOLLARS MAN! THAT IS THE PRAYER! SAD!”

Some of his followers said there is a possibility that he gave millions to Houston and has declined to talk about it.