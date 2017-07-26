Michael Phelps Under Fire For His Shark Race – Here’s How He Responded

People are not impressed. As CI readers know, the Discovery Channel’s special, Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White, kicked off Shark Week on Sunday and many viewers were disappointed to see Michael swimming against a CGI shark rather than a living one.

After around 40 minutes, Tristan Gutteridge – one of the scientists on the production – talked about what would really happen if they raced each other.

He explained, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark in the far lane.We’re going to have to do a simulation.”

It’s easy to understand that fans were disappointed to see the Olympic gold medalist swim against a CGI shark and not a real live breathing animal.

However, Phelps and the producers over at The Discovery Channel think otherwise.

Michael addressed the backlash in a Facebook Live Q & A yesterday, and he can be heard at length defending his decision to compete against a computer-generated shark.

“Everybody wants to pick on something or say something or complain about something, so I had fun racing a shark and seeing those animals up close and personal.”

“If somebody wants to get in the water and race side-by-side with a great white, go ahead. You’re not going to get the shark to swim in a straight line. And it would be interesting to see. We’ll leave it at that.”

While discussing the allegation that the swimmer intentionally misled people for ratings, the Olympic gold-medalist said, “you can believe whatever you want.”

We have to be honest here, the advertisements for the show really did make it seem that he would race against a real shark. However, his point certainly makes sense. There’s no way a trainer could ever get a great white to swim in a straight line. It just doesn’t seem possible.