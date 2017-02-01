Michael Phelps Draws Capacity Crowd at the Waste Management Pro-Am

A capacity crowd of 16,000 gathered to watch Michael Phelps on Wednesday during the pro-am of the Phoenix Open. Needless to say, the crowd was pumped up to see the most decorated Olympian showoff of his golf skills. Jordan Spieth who is former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking and the two-time major winner was also present at the event.

Phelps warmed up and played his first shot which landed just left of the green. Preempting booing from the crowd, Phelps dropped his club and turned his thumbs down. Then the crowd urged him to take a mulligan. He took it and missed it as well. Jordan Spieth recorded the scene from Phelp’s phone.

Phelp’s wife, Nicole and their 9-month old son, Boomer were also present at the scene. Nicole and Boomer got a lot of fan love from the crowd. Spieth took a selfie with Boomer and posted it on his Instagram. Boomer himself is quite popular on social media. He already has 774,000 followers on Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Phelps has plenty of experience when it comes to golf. He has appeared in several pro-ams’s including the European Tour Pro-am. He has also been a part of various celebrity golf tournaments. Phelps also featured on the Golf Channel’s famous show “The Haney Project” hosted by renowned instructor, Hank Haney.

Wednesday’s performance was certainly not the best of Michael Phelps, but it was surely a lot of fun. Phelps streamed the whole experience live on Facebook, allowing his nearly 9 million Facebook fans catch the action.

Phelps and Spieth first met at a sponsor event on Madison Avenue. The golf tournament gave the two superstars a great opportunity to know each other better. After the event, Spieth and Phelps exchanged phone numbers and promised to stay in touch. Phelps then headed to Houston, to attend the Super Bowl where he had to make more sponsor appearances.