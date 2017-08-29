Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Second Child

Looks like there’s another little swimmer on the way as Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and wife, Nicole, are expecting their second child. They have a 15-month-old son, Boomer. In an announcement posted to social media, the swimmer announced the good news.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Nicole captioned another post adding: “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

It seems to be baby season in celebrity land as so many notable names are adding to their families. Boomer was born in May of 2016 and the two were married shortly after. The wedding was a very hush-hush affair and many people didn’t even know the swimmer had gotten hitched until a couple months after the fact.

He joked with reporters, after the nuptials were revealed, that he had been keeping a secret. In fact, the couple actually had two ceremonies, a more private one in June and then a bigger event in Mexico a couple months later.

Phelps did speak, earlier this year, about expanding the family and have more children. “We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when. I’m sure I’m getting pressure.”

The couple has been enjoying the time they get to spend with their little one since Phelps retirement from the pool. Although, during this year’s infamous Shark Week, Phelps had one of the main events where he raised a great white shark. The greatest swimmer and a great white went head to head.

Well, not exactly as it turns out. Much of the race was simulated, to the chagrin of some fans.

However, Phelps safety is something that shouldn’t and can’t be comprised. He’s a husband and father after all, yet some viewers felt duped when they discovered he wasn’t actually in the water with the shark.

Putting him in immediate danger just wasn’t an option and the idea by itself is still funny and entertaining even if it was sensationalized. Plus, Phelps is retired so maybe he was just looking to get back in the water in whatever capacity he could.

Either way, big congratulations are in order for the happy couple and their little boy Boomer.