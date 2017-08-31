Michael Nance From The Bachelorette Died Due To Multiple Drug Toxicity

The cause of death of former The Bachelorette contestant, Michael Nance, has been revealed. In a report from Us Weekly, the publication claims the 31-year-old reality star and guitar player, with the nickname, “Music Mike,” died due to “multiple drug toxicity.”

The coroner ruled his death as an accident.

They found traces of gabapentin, clonazepam, cocaine, and heroin in his system at the time of his death.

Another source claimed Nance struggled with opiate addiction as well as anxiety problems.

As CI readers know, Michael was found dead in May of 2017 in Austin, Texas.

The actor and musician is survived by his mom and dad, his brother, sister, and five nieces and nephews, cousins, uncles, as well as his dog, Mia.

In case you missed it, Michael appeared on the 8th season of The Bachelorette after being free of drug abuse for two years.

On the show, he competed for the companionship of Emily Maynard.

After he passed away, many of his co-stars came out to express their grief including, Chris Bukowski, Sean Lowe, Arie Luyendyk Junior, and others.

Fans and co-workers came out to social media to commemorate his life but also share their sad sentiments when hearing the unfortunate news.

Maynard previously tweeted that she was sad to hear he had passed away at such a young age.

She claimed he was a very talented person. Bukowski also wrote he was incredibly sorry to hear of his passing while claiming Michael was a compassion and gentle person. “He’ll be missed but not forgotten.” We send out our condolences to his friends and family as well as the people he worked with on the set of The Bachelorette.