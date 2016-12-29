Michael Jordan’s Daughter to LeBron: You’ll Never Be as Good as My Dad

Michael Jordan was known for being blunt in his playing days, and it looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Skip Bayless, the popular television personality well known for his commentary work on ESPN, posed the question on his twitter – Would LeBron ever top Jordan? Oh Skip…

It didn’t take long before the spawn of the most famous basketball player ever to walk the earth responded. His daughter, Jasmine, bluntly replied No with the accompanying duh emoji. She couldn’t have been more eloquent.

The question stemmed from a debate on Skip’s new show Undisputed; What does LeBron have to do to surpass Michael Jordan? With King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominating the NBA, the debate on most NBA fans lips is whether James can challenge Michael Jordan for the title of “Greatest of All Time.” LeBron could win his fifth MVP award and a fourth NBA championship and Finals MVP this season.

Skip Bayless argued that LeBron’s potential title haul can never make up for his past failures in the finals. He believes that LeBron can’t equal nor surpass Jordan’s legacy simply because Jordan never experienced any failure in the Finals as opposed to LeBron. Jordan won all 6 of the Finals he played in, with six Finals MVP awards. LeBron has only won 3 out of his 7 Finals, with three Finals MVPs. Bayless gave many compelling points, and at the end, basically stated that it was a non-argument.

Shannon Sharpe, his co-host, however, disagreed. He believes that despite LeBron’s past failures in the Finals, the Cavaliers star can claim the title of the best basketball player ever — and much sooner than we might expect.

Everybody has their opinion on this debate, whether backed by stats or based on rhetoric. I would like to know what you think?