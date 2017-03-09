Michael Jackson’s Underage BFF Tells All On His Relationship With The Star!

Did you know that Michael Jackson used to have an underage close friend? Well, he did!

His name is Michael Jacobshagen and he is now 35 years old. Years after the pop legend passed away unexpectedly, we still discover the secrets of his bizarre life.

Jacobshagen has recently decided to reveal to the public more about his odd friendship to the king of pop when he was only a child.

The now 35 year old man currently lives in Germany as well as Los Angeles and he remembers quite vividly the years he was Michael Jackson’s BFF.

Michael Jackson “was so alone, he had nobody anymore — no friends, only his children,” revealed Jacobshagen.

According to him, the two met back in 1995 when he was no older than 11 and Jackson decided to bring him along on his HIStory World Tour which started in 1996 and ended sometime the following year.

Although the two shared a bed together during the year long tour, Jacobshagen insisted that the controversial singer never did anything inappropriate to him.

“I had a guest room, but most times I slept in Michael’s bed,” claimed Jacobshagen who was barely a teen at the time.

“Sleeping in one bed, he had his arm around me, he kissed me on my head but never ever did any sexual things happen,” the man stressed.

However, he did show him a lot of affection and expressed his love for the young boy many times.

Jacobshagen also revealed that he remembers seeing Michael Jackson’s diary once, adding that he still had goals and dreams at the time and he used to jot them down a lot.

“He wanted to go into movies. He liked comics, Spider-Man, Superman. He wanted to buy Marvel and Disney in the ’90s.”