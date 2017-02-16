Michael Jackson’s Thriller Becomes First-Ever Album To Go 33X Diamond

Michael Jackson’s album Thriller has broken another record. On Thursday the iconic album hit 33 million copies sold in the United States since its release in 1982.

This new record set by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was broken a year after it began streaming.

Thriller, which contains the tunes ‘Beat It’ and ‘Billie Jean,’ is still not ready to give up its best-selling album of all time.

“Thirty-five years later, Michael Jackson’s Thriller remains as timeless and iconic as ever,” said Cary Sherman, Chairman, and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album was released in a golden age of records, stimulated by the distribution of music videos on the MTV.

Album sales have plummeted over the past decade in parallel with the development of listening to music online, although listening without downloads has generated profits.

The second best-selling album in the United States is the Eagles with their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) which has sold 29 million copies.

Michael Jackson’s estate says the Thriller album has sold more than 105 million copies worldwide, although global data is hard to quantify.

Michael Jackson’s Bad album, released in 1987, sold 10 million copies, the RIAA said.