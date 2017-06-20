Michael Jackson’s Shocking Private Live Revealed In The New Documentary!

Insiders have opened up about the legend’s struggles. Although Michael Jackson will forever be remembered for his amazing music and extraordinary energy on stage, behind the cameras, the star led a dangerous lifestyle.

According to the new Reelz episode, Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror, Jackson’s eccentric lifestyle came into being while he was living in New York.

The executive VP of Motown Records Rob Cohen recalled the late singer buying huge amounts of Perrier sparkling water.

When he asked Michael what it was for her answered that he bathed in it because he liked the bubbles.

As fans certainly already know, Jackson has been accused of child abuse many times over the years and also faced backlash for his alleged extreme plastic surgery.

In addition, his child-like behavior led some to call him Wacko Jacko.

Now, Man in the Mirror takes a closer look at Jackson’s amazing career amid ongoing battles with family, law, and stardom.

The documentary looks more into his private life, away from the stage or cameras, and uses interviews with the icon’s close family members and friends, including his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror is set to premiere Sunday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.

Are you interested to find out more about the eccentric star’s tumultuous private life by watching the show?