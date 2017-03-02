Michael Jackson’s Mother Abused For Years By Her Nephew! Read The Horrid Details!

Katherine Jackson has alleged that her nephew Trent Jackson abused her for years and now, the music legend’s mother as well as a few other family members have decided to make the horrid details public!

The 86 year old has fortunately obtained a restraining order against Trent after years of abuse!

“I am currently in London, England, under a doctor’s care in part because of the stress this situation with Trent is causing me,” Katherine stated in her court documents.

“I am fearful that my decision to terminate his employment, and request for this restraining order … will cause him to try and cause me further harm,” Michael Jackson’s mother confessed.

“I don’t want to return to LA until this restraining order is in place,” she went on, “because I know he will try to have contact to me to try and manipulate my emotions into changing my mind.”

Furthermore, the alleged abuse started back in 2009 after Michael Jackson tragically passed away. Ever since then, Trent has somehow managed to control her actions leaving her with virtually no privacy.

Katherine claimed that her nephew also “has free run of the house,” adding that he made a copy of her bedroom door’s key and even put cameras all over the house.

Trent has been keeping her away from the rest of the family so he can be the only one with control over her affairs and he even “initiated physical harm on my daughter, son and grandson.”

Once, after letting him oversee a charitable event the money disappeared.

Son Jermaine also claimed that Trent “through [sic] my sister against the wall, hit me … hit my nephew in the jaw.”

Katherine Jackson has finally decided to fight against Trent’s abuse and recently she requested that the restraining order be extended.