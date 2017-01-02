Michael Jackson’s Kids – Who are Their Biological Parents?

Michael Jackson’s kids need to be strong and prepare mentally for the ultimate truth that Dr. Conrad Murray wants to tell them, and that is — who are their biological moms and dads.

The doctor of the late legend has recently come out and said that he is aware of the three kids’ real parents.

“I am very respectful of the children,” he stated. “I am also sensitive to any information that could damage the children. I will say this I know the biological grasp of every one of Michael’s children. I also know the biological grasp of Blanket’s mother.”

As the fans already know, 19 year old Prince and 18 year old Paris are mothered by Debbie Rowe, but the youngest, Blanket’s mom is still a mystery.

“However, I reserve that statement, that explanation, for those children. If they came forward to me one day when they are adults and they are prepared and they are not tainted as they are now and they wanted the truth, then we can have that conversation and they can know whatever they want.”

“But I won’t put it in the book or any report. But, I do know.”

It might be that Conrad is saying all of this to gain publicity considering he has made the headlines before when Paris blasted him on social media, calling him a “cold blooded murdered” after his book on Jackson was published.

“I hope that she has not made a statement because if she makes any statement other than as I’ve shown in that book then it is not her,” Conrad added. “So if she’s saying anything on social media, it’s not true.”

It really sounds like he’s trying to get attention but if he knows something we think it’s not his place to keep the information from the kids until later on in life.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section bellow.