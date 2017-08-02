Michael Jackson’s Father Begs To Be Buried Next To His Late Son

Despite the family feuds, it looks like Joe still desperately wants to be buried next to his son Michael Jackson. The elder petitioned his estate to fork out $14,000 for a burial plot next to his grave site.

‘Joseph is not quite ready to go, and he will not be until he is assured that he will be able to rest next to his son,’ a source close to the 89-year-old dished.

The man suffered a stroke back in 2015 and was even involved in a car accident in June.

As he is getting closer to his final days, Michael’s father has asked the King of Pop’s estate executors to buy a plot adjacent to his late son’s resting place.

Before the singer passed away, the father and son feuded publicly.

Michael accused Joe of abuse and kept his distance.

However, sources have claimed that despite their differences, in private, the famous performer would turn to his dad when in need.

About one month before he died, Michael apparently asked Joseph to move in with him.

‘Michael felt people were out to get him, and he was confident that nobody could push mean old Joe around.’

In 2009, Joe began making plans to move in with his son in Los Angeles, despite being terrified of earthquakes.

‘He was going to make the sacrifice for Michael,’ the insider claimed.

Sadly, Joseph didn’t make the move to California before Michael’s life ended on June 25, 2009.

Now, when he dies, Joe wants to rejoin Michael.

‘It is like he believes that it would make up for his not making it to Michael on time,’ the insider explained.