Michael Jackson’s Child Abuse Victim Wrote a Memoir – Read His Claims

Wade Robson, the man who accused Michael Jackson of abusing him when he was a kid recently published a memoir dedicated to the horrific childhood memories with the pop star.

Robson sued Jackson’s estate for the alleged crime and the official documents mentioned the existence of such a writing detailing the abuse.

According to the fillings, “on October 27, 2006, Defendants received … a draft of Mr. Robson’s book.”

The manuscript was sent because the lawmen asked for “all communications and recordings … relating to allegations that Michael Jackson sexually abused children, including but not limited to allegations that he sexually abused” the Robson who is now a choreographer.

Michael Jackson’s attorney team filed a letter saying “that Robson wrote a book regarding Michael Jackson and the alleged abuse, which he was actively shopping to publishers in 2012, just prior to filing this lawsuit.”

The manuscript was then sealed from the public but according to insiders it has about 110 pages.

In his December 10 deposition, the choreographer revealed more details from his book.

Apparently, Jackson’s legal team asked Robson: “Did you try to get your book published?”

Although he answered affirmatively to the question, when further questioned about the publishers he sent it to, he backed off.

“Well I don’t believe any publishing house saw anything that I wrote,” he tried to explain. “So, I didn’t send it to any publishing houses.”

Even so, Robson did not give up his lawsuit and finally filed it in 2013. The case is still being investigated in the present, the clues being inconclusive.

The choreographer accused Michael Jackson his company of running “a child sexual abuse operation, specifically designed to locate, attract, lure, and seduce child sexual victims.”

Robson claims that he himself was raped by the pop star when he was a child. He was allegedly forced into other kinds of adult practices as well.