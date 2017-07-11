Michael Jackson Halloween Special Coming To CBS This Fall

Michael Jackon’s 1983 song “Thriller” and its iconic music video are already a huge part of the Halloween season every year. Now, CBS is taking the tradition a step further with the creation of a new hourlong holiday special called Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

The animated special will feature multiple Jackson songs as its soundtrack and features an impressive cast of CBS actors and actresses.

Among the cast is Christine Baranski (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Instinct) George Eads (CSI, MacGyver), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), and Lucas Till (MacGyver).

The only actress without any strong ties to CBS is Kiersey Clemons, best known for her role in 2015’s Dope and this fall’s Justice League.

The story for Michael Jackson’s Halloween follows Vincent (Till) and Victoria (Clemons) who meet on Halloween night and find themselves at a spooky hotel called This Place Hotel, located at 777 Jackson Street.

There’s a new animated special coming to TV this fall – Michael Jackson’s Halloween. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/CeJpQLerFB — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) July 11, 2017

After Victoria, Vincent, and Ichabod the dog go through an exciting adventure, the special will culminate with a dance finale featuring an animated version of Jackson himself.

John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, will be executive producers on the new special.

The original video for “Thriller” was a 14-minute short film called Michael Jackson’s Thriller, co-written and directed by John Landis (An American Werewolf in London).

“Thriller” holds a Guinness World Record as the most successful video of all time and was the first music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

As a Jehovah’s Witness, Jackson began the “Thriller” video with a disclaimer reading, “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film in no way endorses a belief in the occult.” Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at 50 years old.