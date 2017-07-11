FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jim parsons vicki gunvalson Tamra Judge Nelsan Ellis katie maloney meghan king edmonds shannon beador teddi jo mellencamp Caitriona Balfe Kelly Dodd joseline hernandez john cho erica durance Derick Dillard kathryn dennis Joseline Lee Daniels shannen doherty Kirk Frost princess diana kourtney kardashian blac chyna kenya moore
Home » TV Shows

Michael Jackson Halloween Special Coming To CBS This Fall

Barry Rice Posted On 07/11/2017
0
458 Views
0


Michael Jackson's ThrillerEpic Records

Michael Jackon’s 1983 song “Thriller” and its iconic music video are already a huge part of the Halloween season every year. Now, CBS is taking the tradition a step further with the creation of a new hourlong holiday special called Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

The animated special will feature multiple Jackson songs as its soundtrack and features an impressive cast of CBS actors and actresses.

Among the cast is Christine Baranski (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Instinct) George Eads (CSI, MacGyver), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), and Lucas Till (MacGyver).

The only actress without any strong ties to CBS is Kiersey Clemons, best known for her role in 2015’s Dope and this fall’s Justice League.

The story for Michael Jackson’s Halloween follows Vincent (Till) and Victoria (Clemons) who meet on Halloween night and find themselves at a spooky hotel called This Place Hotel, located at 777 Jackson Street.

After Victoria, Vincent, and Ichabod the dog go through an exciting adventure, the special will culminate with a dance finale featuring an animated version of Jackson himself.

John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, will be executive producers on the new special.

The original video for “Thriller” was a 14-minute short film called Michael Jackson’s Thriller, co-written and directed by John Landis (An American Werewolf in London).

“Thriller” holds a Guinness World Record as the most successful video of all time and was the first music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Advertisement

As a Jehovah’s Witness, Jackson began the “Thriller” video with a disclaimer reading, “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film in no way endorses a belief in the occult.” Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at 50 years old.

Post Views: 458

Read more about jim parsons kiersey clemons michael jackson alan cumming brad garrett christine baranski george eads halloween lucas till lucy liu

Advertisement

You may also like
Lucy Liu Is Taking On ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 — But Not How You Think!
07/11/2017
Prince Doesn’t Care Michael Jackson May Not Be His Biological Father!
07/06/2017
Joe Jackson – The Father Of Janet And Michael – Is Ok After Car Accident
06/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *