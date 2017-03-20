Michael Caine Says His Days Are Numbered

Michael Caine revealed in his recent interview that he lost 26 pounds because his days are numbered. The actor said that he knows he is living his last remaining days and he has a fear of dying and fear that he won’t be able to see his grandkids grow up.

He went on to say that he has been trying to avoid getting cancer by educating himself on foods and other activities that will help him defend against the deadly illness.

Caine, the 84-year-old actor, said that he drank alcohol his whole life and quit just recently. The actor also said that he plans to see his twin nieces and his 7-year-old nephew grow up to be at least 17, so it looks like he is looking to live for another ten years.

Shakira, Michael Caine’s wife, is said to be responsible for getting him away from a destructive lifestyle that included alcohol abuse, sugar, salt, and gluten heavy foods that are said to be contributors to cancer. According to the infamous actor, he used to drink a bottle a vodka day and smoke several packs of cigarettes.

The actor was born in London and has starred in many different internationally acclaimed movies throughout his career. Some of the movies include Zulu, Get Carter, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Alfie, Inception, Interstellar, Pixar’s film Cars in 2011. He is set to appear in the heist comedy film Going in Style which is said to be released next month.

The movie is directed by Zach Braff and is about three lifelong friends including Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin who risk it all to rob a bank after their pensions are taken away from them.

Caine said that he would never stop acting in movies until the day the job offers stop coming or he dies.