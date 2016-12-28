Michael Bublé Continues To Devote Energy To Son Battling Cancer

Michael Bublé did not hesitate to put his career on hold to devote all his energy to his eldest son, Noah, who is fighting liver cancer. A move that proves that the ‘Nobody But Me’ singer, despite his international star status, is primarily a family man.

Until recently, the Canadian crooner was a busy man. Married to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011 and proud dad of Noah, three years, and Elias, 11 months, the singer seemed to have it all.

“Becoming a father is the best thing that has happened to me. I can not quantify the love I feel for my children,” he said recently.

The perfect happiness of the Bublé family was shattered on Nov. 1st, when little Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

It was a high fever that prompted Luisana Lopilato to take her eldest son to a doctor in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The doctor immediately suspected the presence of an infection of the throat or a mononucleosis.

However, after performing various examinations, the specialist subjected the child to an abdominal ultrasound, which revealed a liver spot. Worried, Noah’s parents rushed to seek a different opinion from doctors at a Los Angeles clinic.

The verdict was not good.

Source: Instgram

“We are wiped out by the cancer diagnosis of our eldest son, Noah, who is currently receiving treatment in the United States. We have always spoken openly about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children,” the crooner and his wife said on November 4th.

A few days later, Louisiana’s sister, Daniela, told a reporter from the magazine Gente that Noah was not fighting leukemia, but liver cancer.

“We are sure he will do well. The time has come to face a long and painful treatment, but it must be done,” she said.

Noah will have chemotherapy treatments until the end of the year. Doctors hope to be able to resorb the tumor to be able to perform surgery.

According Gente, experts estimate that 90% chance that Noah well recover from the disease. An encouraging prognosis for the singer and his relatives, who are going through a difficult period.

At the bedside of his son, the ‘Home’ singer canceled all upcoming commitments. In addition to canceling his participation in the BBC Music Awards on December 12th, he also said he still does not know if he will attend the Brit Awards and JUNO Awards ceremonies, In 2017.

The tour was to follow the recent release of the album Nobody But Me was also thrown to the dustbin. “Michael is in a bubble right now. He will not sing until his son gets better, “said producer David Foster.

For now, the only concern of the star is to watch over his son.

“Having children makes everything else insignificant. What scared me is now a joy, because I realize that everything else does not matter. The only thing that matters is Noah and Elias,” Bublé said in October, referring to paternity.

All of us here at Celebrity Insider wish little Noah a speedy recovery.