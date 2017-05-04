FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nicki minaj Joseline Hernandez bella hadid kanye west asap rocky liam neeson Remy Ma sofia vergara kim zolciak Chris Rock kandi burruss kourtney kardashian Chris Lopez donald trump andy cohen Bernice Burgos Justin Verlander kim kardashian kylie jenner Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hailee Steinfeld
Home » Entertainment

Met Gala Donors Furious That Celebrities Smoked In The Bathrooms At Fashion Event

Todd Malm Posted On 05/04/2017
0
151 Views
0


Met Gala Event Where All The Celebrities Hung Out In The BathroomSource: Vogue.com

Board members and donors at the Met Gala event are a bit upset with all of the celebrities smoking and taking selfies in the bathroom during Monday’s exciting star-studded event.

Advertisement

A donor revealed to Page Six, “as a donor to the Met; I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom. Mostly, It’s disrespectful to the art collection, which needs to be kept 100% smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

A source revealed that one female board member was horrified when she went into the ladies room and found a host of celebrities hovering inside including, Sean Combs, Kylie Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Behati Prinsloo, Frances Bean Cobain, Marc Jacobs, and Bella Hadid were photographed smoking cigarettes in the bathroom despite the law strictly prohibiting smoking inside buildings.

Another source went on, “some of the celebs were smoking, some were vaping, most of them were lounging around,” like the patrons were hanging out in their recreation room at their homes.

annual bathroom selfie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The insider went on to say they didn’t appreciate having to push P. Diddy out of the way to go to the bathroom.

One board member allegedly stormed right out of the room and complained to the managers at the museum.

She said, “It is so disrespectful to the museum.”

Another fashion industry insider said, “Now it’s all thugs and drugs,” as some were smoking more than tobacco.

Advertisement

The Met Gala organizers might have to suck it up because the celebrities who frequent the Met Gala event are part of the reason why the fashion spectacle can make so much money.

Post Views: 151

Read more about bella hadid Met Gala paris jackson p. diddy the kardashians

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Drop Tyga From GOOD Label Over Kylie Jenner Split
05/04/2017
Where Is Taylor Swift? What The Singer Has Been Up To As Of Late
05/04/2017
Tyga Kylie Jenner Split Causes Huge Trouble As It Pitts The Kardashians Against Each Other In Family Battle!
05/04/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *