Met Gala Donors Furious That Celebrities Smoked In The Bathrooms At Fashion Event

Board members and donors at the Met Gala event are a bit upset with all of the celebrities smoking and taking selfies in the bathroom during Monday’s exciting star-studded event.

A donor revealed to Page Six, “as a donor to the Met; I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom. Mostly, It’s disrespectful to the art collection, which needs to be kept 100% smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

A source revealed that one female board member was horrified when she went into the ladies room and found a host of celebrities hovering inside including, Sean Combs, Kylie Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Behati Prinsloo, Frances Bean Cobain, Marc Jacobs, and Bella Hadid were photographed smoking cigarettes in the bathroom despite the law strictly prohibiting smoking inside buildings.

This photo is like taken at a college party except for the fancy dresses #metgala pic.twitter.com/wwiRCjre6x — elif (@victuuris95) May 2, 2017

Another source went on, “some of the celebs were smoking, some were vaping, most of them were lounging around,” like the patrons were hanging out in their recreation room at their homes.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The insider went on to say they didn’t appreciate having to push P. Diddy out of the way to go to the bathroom.

One board member allegedly stormed right out of the room and complained to the managers at the museum.

She said, “It is so disrespectful to the museum.”

Another fashion industry insider said, “Now it’s all thugs and drugs,” as some were smoking more than tobacco.

The Met Gala organizers might have to suck it up because the celebrities who frequent the Met Gala event are part of the reason why the fashion spectacle can make so much money.