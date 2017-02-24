FREE NEWSLETTER
Meryl Streep Wanted Money To Wear Chanel Dress At The Oscars, Says Karl Lagerfeld

Posted On 02/24/2017
Meryl Streep Karl Lagerfeld ChanelNBC New York

Karl Lagerfeld is coming for acting legend Meryl Streep on the week where all eyes are on her.

The world wants to know if Streep will win another Oscar for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins or go after President Donald Trump in an epic manner.

Mr. Trump and the movie icon have been going at each other for weeks. Lagerfeld does not care about all of this, but he hates the fact that she wanted to get paid to wear one of his creations at the Oscars.

The fashion titan said that Chanel was dropped at the last minute because Streep’s people wanted her to get compensated. Lagerfeld shared: “After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give [celebrities] dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay.”

The damaging story comes at a bad time for Streep who was called “overrated” by the 45th U.S. president after she attacked him at the Golden Globes ceremony for mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign.

So her staff rushed to hit back in a statement, which says that it is against her personal ethics to accept money to wear a dress at a red carpet event.

The whole thing looks like a big misunderstanding because according to insiders, the Ricki and the Flash actress wanted Lagerfeld to modify a gown from his most recent collection and after that, she decided to go with another brand.

For example, Lanvin has always been placed very high on her list. No matter what the real story is, Trump supporters are using it to blast the actress.

