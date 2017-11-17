Meryl Streep Talks Harrowing Accounts Of Brutality, Actress ‘Played Dead Until The Blows Stopped’

Meryl Streep is getting a lot of attention for recent remarks at the International Press Freedom Awards held in New York on November 15, 2017, and hosted by the Committee to Protect Journalists. Speaking about the abuses journalists face when covering a story in dangerous territory, she discussed her own personal experience with violence and began to tell a harrowing tale.

It’s unclear the circumstances Meryl Streep was describing, who was involved, or when the attack took place, but she stated that once she had been beaten so severely, she played dead until it stopped. You may see a video where Meryl discussed the brutal attack below.

Meryl Streep described what could be a near death experience as she emotionally told the audience she knew what real terror felt like.

She credited her instincts with giving her the idea to play dead and then said she felt what could have been an out-of-body experience as she looked down from what seemed to her as being 50 feet above her body. She described seeing herself beaten below.

“The two times in my life when I was threatened…in one instance I played dead and waited until the blows stopped.” Actress Meryl Streep opens up about her experience of physical violence which she says has profoundly changed her. pic.twitter.com/Pb20UahTjU — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 17, 2017

The attack has left her fans shook as they are trying to figure out when Meryl Streep was assaulted in such a brutal and vicious way.

Her demeanor changed as she spoke and she was visibly emotional and anxious while she remembered the incident.

“The two times in my life when I was threatened and dealt with real physical violence, I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well. “But I was changed by these events on a cellular level because women do know something particular about coming to the danger place. We come to it disadvantaged through the many millennia preceding our present moment and because of our vulnerability, we anticipate danger — we expect it. We’re hyper alert to it. This comes in very handy in investigative journalism, but also in acting.”

Meryl Streep also described a second incident that occurred with Cher. Though she didn’t offer any factual information such as time, place, or location for the incident, she stated that she and Cher witnessed a mugging and put an end to it.

Meryl Streep and Cher worked together in the movie Silkwood back in 1983. Both Meryl Streep and Cher received Oscar nominations for their roles. The two will team up again for the Mama Mia 2 sequel.

What do you think about Meryl Streep’s brutal encounter? Do you think she described a near-death or out of body experience?