Meryl Streep Slams Karl Lagerfeld Over Oscar Dress ‘Lie’

Acting legend Meryl Streep, who is up for another Oscar Sunday, is defending herself against accusations from fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who accused her of dumping a Chanel gown for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony because she wanted to get paid.

Lagerfeld is an outspoken character who has the habit of winning big fights in the media, but this time he went after the wrong target.

Moreover, the attack was a PR nightmare for an actress who built an entire career relying on a clean and professional image.

And after fighting President Donald Trump a few weeks ago and getting slammed by his ferocious supporters, Streep probably did not feel comfortable having her name get drag in the mud again.

The Mamma Mia! star has slammed Lagerfeld for lying and defaming her. In a statement released on Saturday, she said: “In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication.”

She did not stop there and went on to add: “That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

Chanel put out a statement that seems to go against what the designer said, it read: “Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards, with the full understanding that she was considering options from other design houses. When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason. Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep.”

Lagerfeld is known for his controversial statements. He once called pop music aspirant goddess Adele fat.

He also went after Princess Diana, Pippa Middleton, Heidi Klum, and Lan Del Rey.