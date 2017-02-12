Meryl Streep Compares Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler In Emotional Speech

Meryl Streep slammed Donald Trump in an emotional speech at a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign in New York Saturday night. In her remarks, Streep invoked Adolf Hitler and said that some of Mr. Trump’s policies would roll back gay rights, women’s rights, and other civil rights. The French Lieutenant’s Woman actress was being honored with the Ally for Equality Award at the gala. The Oscar-winning star used her moment in the spotlight to call Trump out for being Twitter-obsessed and for behaving like a schoolyard bully.

Advertisement

During most of the speech, Streep was on the verge of tears as she explained that Americans should stand up to the army of “brownshirts.” The brownshirts were several members of the paramilitary who contributed to having Adolf Hitler in power. The Hollywood heavy hitter shared: “It’s terrifying to put the target on your forehead, and it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is to feel you have to. You have to. You don’t have an option. You have to.”

Meryl Streep pays tribute to LGBTQ pioneers and those on the front lines of fighting for civil rights. pic.twitter.com/J6PdfbVTDm — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) February 12, 2017

Streep, who is often cited in the media as the “best actress of her generation,” took on Mr. Trump directly for calling her overrated. The 67-year-old New Jersey native said: “I am the most overrated and most over-decorated and currently — currently — I am the most over-berated actor…of my generation.”

Advertisement

During the speech, Streep received a two-minute long standing ovation. Meryl Streep has many wondering if she is mulling the idea of running for president in 2020 against Donald Trump?