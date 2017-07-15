Mena Massoud Cast As Aladdin In Upcoming Live-Action Reboot Of The Disney Classic Aladdin

It looks like the wishes of Disney fans around the world has come true! Disney has finally revealed the actor who will portray Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action reboot of Aladdin. The role will go to Canadian actor, Mena Massoud.

He currently stars on the new Amazon series, Jack Ryan.

Celebrity Insider readers will remember that Will Smith was cast to play the role of the Genie, which was formerly portrayed by Robin Williams.

And who will play the role of Jasmine?

It’s been reported that Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine, as announced by Disney.

As for how the information was unveiled, Disney came out with the cast at their fan convention, the D23 Expo, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, which isn’t far from Disneyland.

Mena Massoud

Photos of the three actors were showed on the screen and fans of the company went wild when Will Smith appeared.

The Canadian actor, Massoud tweeted, “so honored and grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin #Disney.”

Initially, Disney found it difficult to find an actor who would fit the role of Aladdin, considering they were looking for a man in his twenties who could sing and act and was of Middle Eastern or Indian descent.

The company at one point was considering Dev Patel or Riz Ahmed.

However, they decided on Massoud.

Production will begin in July, but filming will commence in August due to the difficulties that came as a result of finding the appropriate cast. According to Disney officials, Disney found it difficult to find chemistry between the two principal actors.