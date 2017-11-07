Melissa Meeks Says She Was Pregnant With Jeremy’s Child Before He Cheated Her; She Miscarried Their Baby!

Jeremy Meeks’ ex, Melissa, claims she was pregnant with his child when he cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Chloe Green. She says that she was so stressed at that time that she miscarried their child.

Melissa Meeks broke down in tears as she relived the demise of her marriage Jeremy in a recent interview.

Back in June, Melissa found out that he cheated on her when paparazzi photos of him kissing Chloe Green went viral.

She is revealing a devastating confession. At the time the photos came out, ‘not only was I grieving the loss of my life and my husband, but I also had to grieve the loss of a child at the same time,’ she told Radar.

‘I was under so much stress and so many emotions.’ Then, Melissa says she noticed she had ‘continuous bleeding’ one day.

‘I would have thought I just had a heavy cycle’ from the stress Jeremy’s affair had caused her.

Out of concern, Melissa went to see her doctor, where she learned that her on-going “stress” had likely played a part in the tragic news she was just about to hear.

‘I described to the doctor my spotting and bleeding, and he said based off of what I was saying about the continuous bleeding, I probably was passing the baby,’ she reveals.

Despite her shocking confession, Jeremy has yet to address her claims publicly. The exes have one biological child together, a seven-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., who’s already met Chloe.

Melissa has since filed court documents demanding child and spousal support.

Melissa and Jeremy were married for eight years before he left her for Green in June 2017.

She is still reeling over her split with Jeremy.

Melissa sat down on ITV’s This Morning at the end of October, where she explained how heartbroken she is. ‘I had no indication he was looking for another relationship,’ she admitted.

‘He was an amazing husband … Honestly, when I think about it, I still get emotional. It’s still very raw. We had a really good life together.’

Melissa confessed that she still ‘loves’ her ex, but she also finds it ‘very hard’ to think about all that he put her through. ‘I wish I still had my husband to go home to,’ she confessed, adding, ‘But I don’t believe there is any hope.’