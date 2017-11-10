Melissa Meeks Alleges That Her Ex, Jeremy Meeks, Has Already Cheated On His Girlfriend Chloe Green

Melissa Meeks just dropped the bomb. She is claiming that her ex Jeremy Meeks has already ‘been unfaithful’ in his relationship with Chloe Green.

Thank you for all the positive love…I’ve never been in a better place in my life than I am now. My ex husband has already been unfaithful in his new relationship. With me… Id rather be alone and happy with self respect then to be played #StilliRise #ShineBrightBaby 💎 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Jeremy’s ex-wife blasted him on Instagram on November 9 when she said that he has ‘already been unfaithful in his new relationship’ with Chloe Green.

And then, her next words were even more shocking. She wrote ‘With me…’

But did she really mean that he cheated on Chloe with her? Maybe her punctuation just placed in a really strange position.

‘Thank you for all the positive love…I’ve never been in a better place in my life than I am now. My ex-husband has already been unfaithful in his new relationship. With me… I’d rather be alone and happy with self-respect than to be played #StilliRise #ShineBrightBaby,💎’ Melissa wrote.

Melissa could have just been starting her next sentence with the words, ‘With me…,.’

Fans have already assumed that she meant he slept with her, so they started to blast her in the comments section.

‘Why would you let him come back and use you and then go back to his money ticket? Women have to show men we won’t let them come back after cheating. He only came back for some because he knew he could. Smh,’ one fan wrote.

What an amazing evening for such a great cause.. Thank you for having me & @chloegreen5 ❤️🙏🏽#PrincessGrace 2017 Gala #LA #Charity #Monaco #Love A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

Another commenter said, ‘With me dot dot dot lol it’s not hard to figure out.’

Melissa hasn’t yet clarified her statement until now, but either way, her allegation is pretty shocking, we must admit!

Jeremy and Chloe have been looking very much in love since the moment they were first pictured together. Did Jeremy really cheat on her or is Melissa trying to ruin their relationship out of spite?