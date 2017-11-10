FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jeremy meeks kylie jenner t.i. la la anthony angelina jolie wendy williams kendall jenner Bambi Benson khloe kardashian tamar braxton kris jenner teresa giudice javi marroquin chrissy teigen blac chyna joe alwyn tameka cottle bella hadid Gabourey Sidibe caitlyn jenner brad pitt portia de rossi rihanna
Home » Entertainment

Melissa Meeks Alleges That Her Ex, Jeremy Meeks, Has Already Cheated On His Girlfriend Chloe Green

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/10/2017
0
0


Melissa Meeks Alleges That Her Ex, Jeremy Meeks, Has Already Cheated On His Girlfriend Chloe GreenSource: pagesix.com

Melissa Meeks just dropped the bomb. She is claiming that her ex Jeremy Meeks has already ‘been unfaithful’ in his relationship with Chloe Green.

 

Jeremy’s ex-wife blasted him on Instagram on November 9 when she said that he has ‘already been unfaithful in his new relationship’ with Chloe Green.

And then, her next words were even more shocking. She wrote ‘With me…’

But did she really mean that he cheated on Chloe with her? Maybe her punctuation just placed in a really strange position.

‘Thank you for all the positive love…I’ve never been in a better place in my life than I am now. My ex-husband has already been unfaithful in his new relationship. With me… I’d rather be alone and happy with self-respect than to be played #StilliRise #ShineBrightBaby,💎’ Melissa wrote.

Melissa could have just been starting her next sentence with the words, ‘With me…,.’

Fans have already assumed that she meant he slept with her, so they started to blast her in the comments section.

‘Why would you let him come back and use you and then go back to his money ticket? Women have to show men we won’t let them come back after cheating. He only came back for some because he knew he could. Smh,’ one fan wrote.

 

Another commenter said, ‘With me dot dot dot lol it’s not hard to figure out.’

Melissa hasn’t yet clarified her statement until now, but either way, her allegation is pretty shocking, we must admit!

Advertisement

Jeremy and Chloe have been looking very much in love since the moment they were first pictured together. Did Jeremy really cheat on her or is Melissa trying to ruin their relationship out of spite?

Post Views: 0

Read more about jeremy meeks Melissa Meeks Chloe Green

Advertisement

You may also like
Melissa Meeks Says She Was Pregnant With Jeremy’s Child Before He Cheated Her; She Miscarried Their Baby!
11/07/2017
Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Asks For Child And Spousal Support; She Says That He Makes ‘$1 Million A Month’
11/03/2017
Jeremy Meeks Introduces His Son To His Girlfriend Chloe Green
10/25/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *