Melissa McCarthy Returns As Sean Spicer On ‘SNL,’ Will Donald Trump Respond?

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, also known as Spicey, returned to “Saturday Night Live” on NBC this weekend. Donald and Ivanka Trump are also going to be furious after watching this episode. This is the second time the talented McCarthy has taken on the role of Spicer on “SNL,” and many are hoping that she gets an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy, and even a Nobel for her incredible performance. Last week, she was amazing, but last night she was epic.

Advertisement

The faux White House Press Secretary appeared in the cold open where he announced that he has stopped chewing gum – that is because he now eats them. McCarthy’s Spicer rapidly moved on to more important matters, plugging as many Ivanka Trump products as possible.

He showed off a diamond bracelet, watch, and kept the best for last – a pair of leopard high heel pumps that he was wearing. This portion was to mock both President Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway who tried in vain to promote Ivanka’s products this week after she got dumped by Nordstrom.

Spicey as McCarthy likes to call him went on to mispronounce the names of foreign countries and leaders. The actress inspired by Conway’s fictitious “Bowling Green massacre” enumerated a long list of fake attacks, which includes: The Horror at Six Flags, The Slaughter at Fraggle Rock, and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Dodcff.

Spicey said: “I have a whole list of things you never even write about, the Bowling Green massacre as well as the slaughter at Fraggle Rock. Then there was light terrorism when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka’s line of clothing and accessories, and that’s Nordstrom’s loss.”

The “so called press secretary” Mr. Spicey announced that he was taking questions from the media but would not answer the stupid ones. When a fake reporter from the Washington Post asked about a federal court’s striking down Trump’s travel ban, Spicey grew red with anger.

Spicer said Trump would win the case when the People’s Court hears it. The fake Spicer explained: “It is real. The cases are real. The rulings are final. Don’t “f” with me, Glenn. Next question. This turkey.”

Advertisement

The skit ended with a hilarious cameo from Kate McKinnon as white Jeff Sessions, which means that Trump will be twice furious because he has two male members of his administration being played by women.