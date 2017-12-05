Melanie Martinez Responds To Allegations She Raped Her Friend Timothy Heller

Melanie Martinez was accused of raping her good friend in a post shared online on December 5, 2017. Timothy Heller (yes, she’s a girl) described in full detail how she and Melanie were friends, how she became co-dependent upon Martinez, and how after several nights Martinez ignored her answers of “no” when asked if she wanted to have sex, and was ultimately raped by Martinez, according to the allegations.

Martinez’ fans went into a frenzy with some demanding an answer, others giving her the benefit of the doubt, and others vowing to end Martinez’ career. Melanie Martinez addressed the allegations through a statement on her Twitter and said the incident was mutual.

Timothy Heller’s account is troubling for several reasons. First, it is an account of girl on girl rape as Heller alleges Martinez used a sex toy to penetrate her without her permission. Second, it shows the same power struggle that many experiences when in situations where the power balance is offset.

Timothy said that she didn’t want to include the name of her abuser but then decided to come forward. Many people are sharing their stories of sexual harassment, abuse, and rape as they are sensing they can speak freely and be believed.

She also stated that after the abuse, Martinez ended her friendship saying that she no longer had time for her.

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Here is the statement Melanie Martinez shared on her Twitter account.

What do you think about Timothy Heller's allegations and Melanie Martinez' statement? Do you believe that both of the women could have shared one experience, yet viewed or perceived it differently?

According to Timothy Heller, she said no and expected Melanie to stop but gave in because she didn’t want to fight. She also claims that Melanie badgered her repeatedly until Timothy finally gave up the will to fight.

Melanie has a completely different version of events and says that Timothy never said no.

Now, fans are split on who to believe.

