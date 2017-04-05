Melanie Griffith’s Plastic Surgeries Ruined Her Face And She Says She Hasn’t Even Noticed Until Recently!

Melanie Griffith’s didn’t realize until now how much her face changed throughout the years because of plastic surgery.

The 59 years old finally opened up about her many procedures, starting with the first time she went under the knife almost 20 years ago.

The actress stated that she didn’t realize how deformed and unnatural her face was looking until someone pointed it out, horrified. Melanie added that she was hurt by the affirmation and went to another surgeon to try and fix the previous work.

“Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

In addition, Griffith also talked about her time in rehab. The woman first went to a facility to fix her alcohol addiction back in 1988.

After completing her rehab she also rekindled her romance with her husband.

“Don was actually waiting for me when I got out of rehab,” she stated. “We got back together; it was the most natural, perfect, loving thing.”

However, it didn’t work and they split again five years later.

In 1996, she married Antonio Banderas and in 2014 the two had a divorce.

According to Griffith, the main reason why her marriage with Banderas didn’t work was because she felt “stuck” and she couldn’t bear that life. Instead, she wanted more freedom to do whatever she wanted without any constraints. But no one was to blame for the marriage failing.

Although in the present she is single, she has enough time to meet up with her close friends, including Kris Jenner.

“She is so much fun, so smart, so normal and so loving,” Griffith praised Jenner.

“She is unbelievable, like when I had my back operation, she was there bringing me chopped salad. We just went to Aspen together last week.”

Did you notice Griffith’s face changing for the worse throughout the years?